BRIEF-Tsinghua Tongfang to acquire stake in Shanghai RAAS Blood Products
* Says Tsinghua Tongfang plans to buy up to 29.9 percent stake in the company, share trade remains suspended
May 8 Jiangxi Fushine Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangxi Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued tazobactam and sultamicillin tosilate manufactured by the company and the valid period is until May 1. 2022
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)