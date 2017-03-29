BRIEF-Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
March 29 Jiangxi Synergy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Jiangxi Synergy Pharmaceutical's shares to debut trade on March 31 -Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o5W70G (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.