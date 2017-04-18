April 18 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 45.9 percent to 57.4 percent, or to be 260 million yuan to 330 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (609.7 million yuan)

* Says decreased sales price of hogs as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GEVJ9Z

