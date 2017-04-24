UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by 247.3 million yuan ($35.92 million), 271.6 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oD7Roi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources