June 12 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder plans to add 150-200 million yuan ($22.06-29.42 million) worth of shares in the company within twelve months

* Says unit plans to set up JV with investment of 183.9 million yuan with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rm8VO8; bit.ly/2seq3Ju

