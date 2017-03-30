March 30Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 22.2 million yuan to 26.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (20.2 million yuan)

* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oXbRUl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)