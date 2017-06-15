June 15 Jiangyin Haida Rubber And Plastic

* Says it plans to acquire 95.3 percent stake in Ningbo aluminium producer for about 329.3 million yuan ($48.41 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 222 million yuan in share private placement

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rzzGyw

