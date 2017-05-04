BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics sees IPO of 3.75 mln shares of common stock to be priced between $15-$17/shr
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 3.75 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 4Jianmin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dLT5uR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FOLLOWING PRIVATE PLACEMENT NOVACYT SA ISSUES 1,314,116 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS MARKET AS OF 21/06/2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aviall named preferred parts and engine provider for cfm56-7b powered boeing business jets