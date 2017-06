March 1 Jiayuan International Group Ltd :

* Expects to record a significant increase in revenue by approximately 90 to 110% for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expects to record increase in profit attributable to equity holders by approximately 180 to 200% for year ended 31 dec 2016

* Expected result due to significant increase in revenue recognized by group from properties sold in previous financial years