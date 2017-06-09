BRIEF-Regeneron details royalty agreement with Novartis for canakinumab
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
June 9 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 16
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/z0I2xN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Regeneron details royalty agreement with novartis for canakinumab (acz885)
* General Electric Co - partnering with solairedirect, subsidiary of engie, to equip its plants with 140 mw of lv5 1-mw solar inverters Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sXXMrZ) Further company coverage:
* IN Q2 OF 2017, THEREFORE, COMPANY WILL RECORD THIS RISK ACCORDINGLY, WHICH WILL WEIGH GROUP NET PROFIT AFTER TAX