June 9 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 16

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 19 and the dividend will be paid on June 19

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/z0I2xN

