BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.1 percent y/y at 418.4 million yuan ($60.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pCabAb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8918 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency