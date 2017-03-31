BRIEF-Avita to pay 2016 dividend on July 21
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
March 31Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 182.4 percent to 220.0 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 34 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 10.6 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased main business income
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vmmbZU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland
* BENNY D. LOFT TO STEP DOWN AS CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)