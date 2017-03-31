March 31Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 182.4 percent to 220.0 percent, or to be 30 million yuan to 34 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 10.6 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased main business income

