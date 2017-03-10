BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
March 10 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 532 million yuan ($76.95 million) in rural commercial bank in Jilin province
March 10 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Co Ltd
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.