UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Wal-mart Stores Inc:
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.51 million shares of co's common stock at average of $79.11/share on june 7 - sec filing
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 1.54 million shares of co's common stock at average of $78.82/share on june 8 - sec filing
* Walmart says Jim Walton reports open market sale of 225,973 shares of co's common stock at average of $79.49/share on june 8 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2sM5Jx5 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources