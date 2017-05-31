May 31 Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd

* Luo Lei and Li Haitian has been appointed as an executive director

* Yan Xu, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman of board.

* Luo Lei, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Tsui Kin Ming has resigned as an executive director

* Lam has resigned as chairman of board

* Lam has resigned as chairman of board

* Lam has resigned as an executive director