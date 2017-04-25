April 25Jimoto Holdings Inc

* Says its unit The Sendai Bank, Ltd announces concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 1.81 billion yen from Hachiyo Suisan Co., Ltd

* The Sendai Bank, Ltd will provide assistance in Hachiyo Suisan's revitalization

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vv5C0W; goo.gl/c3VS6L

