Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25Jimoto Holdings Inc
* Says its unit The Sendai Bank, Ltd announces concern of uncollectible or delayed receivables of 1.81 billion yen from Hachiyo Suisan Co., Ltd
* The Sendai Bank, Ltd will provide assistance in Hachiyo Suisan's revitalization
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)