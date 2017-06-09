BRIEF-Millicom says $300 mln syndicated loan closed in Colombia
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
June 9 Jin Bao Bao Holdings Ltd
* Updates on disposal of entire issued share capital of Cheng Hao International Limited
* Co was informed by stock exchange that co would not have sufficient operations & assets to meet listing rules upon completion
* Co is now seeking legal advices to decide whether to apply to listing committee of stock exchange for review on ruling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD 300 million syndicated loan closed in Colombia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Resonant signs licensing agreement for two Quadplexers with a new customer