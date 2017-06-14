AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
June 14 Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltd
* Says Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd ceased to be subsidiary of co w.e.f 12th June, 2017 Source text - (reut.rs/2t0Ue4Z) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 22 Luxembourg watchdogs have fined the local arm of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild for its handling of funds linked to scandal-hit Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
DOHA, June 22 Executives working on a three-way bank merger in Qatar to create the country's second largest lender expect to finish valuing the deal in the coming weeks and aim to complete it by the end of the year, sources familiar with the matter said.