June 9 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to use 32.3 million yuan to set up a pharma investment JV in Guangdong with partners

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 53 million yuan and the unit will hold 61.0 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KCwTmn

