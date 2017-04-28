April 28 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could rise up to 20 percent, or to be 29 million yuan to 34.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (29 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales and decreased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IijLJX

