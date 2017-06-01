June 1 Jingrui Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition Of 100 pct Equity Interest In Lkn Investment International Pte Ltd

* Natural Apex entered into sale and purchase agreement with HLGE

* HLGE to sell entire issued share capital in LKNII at an initial purchase price of RMB550 million

* Initial consideration payable in respect of proposed acquisition is RMB707 million