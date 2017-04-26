April 26 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 75.4 million yuan to 113.1 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 94.2 million yuan

* Says the increased cost, decreased sale volume and improvement in unit as the main reasons for the forecast

