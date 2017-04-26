UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 26 Jinhe Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 75.4 million yuan to 113.1 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 94.2 million yuan
* Says the increased cost, decreased sale volume and improvement in unit as the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Xo7Lnt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources