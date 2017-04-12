April 12 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall to 80-110 million yuan versus 228.4 million yuan ($33.14 million) year ago

* Says trading in shares to resume on April 13 after company owner signs agreement with a trading firm in Guangzhou

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nDDy4o; bit.ly/2nDqFHP; bit.ly/2o4a0s0

