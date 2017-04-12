BRIEF-IBuyNew Group says signed agreement with Iselect
* ISelect signs agreement with IBuyNew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall to 80-110 million yuan versus 228.4 million yuan ($33.14 million) year ago
* Says trading in shares to resume on April 13 after company owner signs agreement with a trading firm in Guangzhou
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nDDy4o; bit.ly/2nDqFHP; bit.ly/2o4a0s0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ISelect signs agreement with IBuyNew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA: