* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd says announces financial agreements for debt and equity funding for Sweihan Solar PV independent power project

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - agreements closed $870 million financing for project, an 1,177 mw (dc) solar pv project with a 25-year PPA signed with ADWEA

* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd - project is expected to reach commercial operation date in April 2019