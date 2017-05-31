BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy calls for redemption of its outstanding 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.500% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037
May 31 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd says Energon solar is developer executing this project under tender of India's national thermal power corporation limited
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces redemption of 2.75% contingent convertible senior notes due 2035
