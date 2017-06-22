WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd - Jinkosolar will deliver its solar modules from July to November in 2017
* JinkoSolar Holding - solar plant is funded via Tokumei Kumiai Investments by Japanese Institutional Investors, Aquila Capital from Germany, Green Power Development Corporation of Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.