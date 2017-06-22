June 22 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd:

* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido

* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd - Jinkosolar will deliver its solar modules from July to November in 2017

* JinkoSolar Holding - solar plant is funded via Tokumei Kumiai Investments by Japanese Institutional Investors, Aquila Capital from Germany, Green Power Development Corporation of Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: