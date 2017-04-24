BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
April 24 Jinyu Bio-Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 34.4 percent y/y at 644.5 million yuan ($93.62 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 38.9 percent y/y at 266.0 million yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on April 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p9H3wU; bit.ly/2onFs9F; bit.ly/2p9Gi73 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8844 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.
* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS AND HUMAN EX VIVO DATA FOR OSE-127 (EFFI-7) TO SUPPORT NEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES