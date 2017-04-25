April 25Jinzi Ham Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 272.1 percent to 300.7 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 70 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 17.5 million yuan

* Says that profit brought by its unit engaged in medical health as main reason for the forecast

