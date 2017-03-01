March 1 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 178.9 percent to 228.2 percent, or to be 34 million yuan to 40 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is the profit from subsidiary Ch-gemstone capital management (Beijing) Co Ltd, which is engaged in healthcare business

