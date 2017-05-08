May 8 Johnson & Johnson:
* J&J says in march 2017, new jersey attorney general
division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to janssen
pharmaceuticals related to some practices in marketing opioids
* J&J says in march, ranking minority member of u.s. Senate
committee on homeland security and governmental affairs issued
request for information to jpi
* J&J - in April, got subpoena from u.s. Attorney for
district of Massachusetts for documents relating to
pharmaceutical copayment support programs for olysiotm, Simponi,
Stelara
* J&J says in march 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc received civil
investigative demand from U.S. DOJ
Source text (bit.ly/2qTKCqQ)
