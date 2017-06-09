BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 9 J&J Spokesperson:
* J&J Spokesperson says study enrollment in Niraparib is on temporary hold & co anticipates re-opening enrollment soon
* J&J Spokesperson says the hold on Niraparib study is not related to safety
* J&J Spokesperson - Niraparib study enrolled rapidly, so co imposed temporarily hold on enrollment to assess enrolled patients against protocol criteria Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,250.98 per ounce as of 1041 GMT. It had added 0.3 perce
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia