* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 of fiscal 2016 were $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 sales rose 14.8 percent to $166.9 million

* J.Jill Inc qtrly total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer comparable sales, increased by 10.8 percent

* Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16

* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.19

* J.Jill Inc - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits

* For full 2017 fiscal year, on a 52-week basis, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits

* J.Jill Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.71 to $0.75

* Fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.75 to $0.79