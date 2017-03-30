UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 J.Jill Inc
* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results
* Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 of fiscal 2016 were $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 sales rose 14.8 percent to $166.9 million
* J.Jill Inc qtrly total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer comparable sales, increased by 10.8 percent
* Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16
* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.19
* J.Jill Inc - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits
* For full 2017 fiscal year, on a 52-week basis, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits
* J.Jill Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.71 to $0.75
* Fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.75 to $0.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources