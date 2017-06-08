UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 J M Smucker
* CEO- "brands used to be seen as a status symbol of what one could afford. Now they're seen as a signal of one's personal values"
* CEO- were able to deliver near-term earnings growth by accelerating synergy delivery and managing budgets and costs effectively
* CEO- our plans call for 5% of net sales to come from e-commerce in fiscal 2020, pet food and coffee will lead in this area
* CEO- expect e-commerce sales for pet business to increase 50% in fiscal 2018, led by natural balance brand
* CEO- increasing capex to add manufacturing capacity, improve flexibility and productivity at manufacturing plants and enhance it capabilities
* CEO- formally adopting a zero-based budgeting program this fiscal year
* CEO- Q4 net sales for the Folgers brand declined 4% on lower roast and ground and K-cup volume
* Nearly half of 7 percent decline in mainstream pet food sales attributable to 9lives as private label activity is impacting value segment of cat food
* Expect FY net sales to increase about 1 percent, primarily reflecting benefit of price increases implemented in FY2017, including coffee, peanut butter, oils and uncrustables
* FY SD&A expenses expected to be up low single digits, reflects a substantial increase in marketing, mostly to support Nature's Recipe launch and coffee Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources