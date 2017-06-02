BRIEF-MTU CEO says company could possibly work with Pratt and GE on engine
* MTU CEO says that if Boeing makes a mid-market jet, then MTU could be open to working with both Pratt & Whitney and GE on engine
June 2 JMP Group Inc:
* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million
* JMP Group Llc says amendment to credit facility with bnp paribas
* JMP Group Llc- on june 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to change end of revolving period from october 5, 2017 to july 14, 2017
* JMP Group Llc intends to consolidate loan portfolio until maturity and expects to account for transaction on its balance sheet as non-recourse debt Source text - bit.ly/2rty8rg Further company coverage:
* Says UC Forward to run roadshows in China showcasing Deyaar Properties to Chinese investors
LONDON, June 21 Sterling surged by around half a cent on Wednesday, briefly trading above $1.27 after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.