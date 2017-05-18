May 18Joeone Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 10 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 24, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 25 and the dividend will be paid on May 25

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6U7F0Z

