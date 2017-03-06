March 6 John Bean Technologies Corp:

* John Bean Technologies Corp says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share

* John Bean Technologies - intends to use proceeds it receives from offering to repay a portion of co's outstanding borrowings under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: