BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 John Holt Plc:
* Q1 profit before tax of 16 million naira versus loss of 112 million naira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 494 million naira versus 418 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2p3LM2i Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials