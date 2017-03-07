March 7 John Laing Group Plc

* Says 14.3 percent increase in net asset value from 889.6 million pounds at Dec. 31, 2015 to 1,016.8 million pounds.

* Says NAV per share at end-December 2016 of 277 pence, up from 242 pence a year earlier.

* Says profit before tax of 192.1 million pounds compared to 106.6 million pounds in 2015.

* Says final dividend of 6.3 pence a share, in line with policy.

* Says realisations of 146.6 million pounds from sale of investments.

* Says 30 percent increase in external assets under management (aum) to 1,472 million pounds.

* Says cash yield from investment portfolio of 34.8 million pounds, compared with 38.9 million pounds in 2015.

* Says new investment commitments of 181.9 million pounds, compared with 180.5 million pounds in 2015.