March 7 John Laing Group Plc
* Says 14.3 percent increase in net asset value from 889.6
million pounds at Dec. 31, 2015 to 1,016.8 million pounds.
* Says NAV per share at end-December 2016 of 277 pence, up
from 242 pence a year earlier.
* Says profit before tax of 192.1 million pounds compared to
106.6 million pounds in 2015.
* Says final dividend of 6.3 pence a share, in line with
policy.
* Says realisations of 146.6 million pounds from sale of
investments.
* Says 30 percent increase in external assets under
management (aum) to 1,472 million pounds.
* Says cash yield from investment portfolio of 34.8 million
pounds, compared with 38.9 million pounds in 2015.
* Says new investment commitments of 181.9 million pounds,
compared with 180.5 million pounds in 2015.
