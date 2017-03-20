BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd -
* Announces a proposal to issue up to 89.8 million new ordinary shares in capital of company
* Net proceeds to be used to repay majority of outstanding sterling debt drawn on revolving credit facility
* JLIF intends to issue up to 89.8 million new ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in capital of company
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB