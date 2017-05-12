May 12 John Menzies Plc

* Says group has had a positive start to year, continuing to make good progress against our strategic objectives.

* Says at Menzies Aviation, underlying business is performing well with solid revenue growth in period of 12 percent on a constant currency basis.

* Menzies Distribution overall sales decline of 3.1 percent in first four months of year, against year ago, is broadly in line with forecasts.

* Says rate of decline within magazine market is sharper than expected.

* Says proposed deal to combine Menzies Distribution with DX continues to move forward positively.

* Says remains confident of a conclusion to deal during summer.