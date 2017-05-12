UPDATE 2-Trade-focused academic Tenreyro picked as Bank of England policymaker
* LSE economist Tenreyro has criticised Brexit (Adds details, Tenreyro views on UK outlook, Barro comments)
May 12 John Menzies Plc
* Says group has had a positive start to year, continuing to make good progress against our strategic objectives.
* Says at Menzies Aviation, underlying business is performing well with solid revenue growth in period of 12 percent on a constant currency basis.
* Menzies Distribution overall sales decline of 3.1 percent in first four months of year, against year ago, is broadly in line with forecasts.
* Says rate of decline within magazine market is sharper than expected.
* Says proposed deal to combine Menzies Distribution with DX continues to move forward positively.
* Says remains confident of a conclusion to deal during summer.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.