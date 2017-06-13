BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 John Wiley & Sons Inc:
* Q4 revenue $452.2 million versus $434.3 million, Q4 earnings per share $0.81, Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.82 - SEC filing
* Sees FY 2018 low-single digit revenue growth in research, low-double digit revenue growth in solutions
* Sees 2018 adjusted EPS performance at constant currency down low-single digits mostly due to $0.12 in EPS non-recurring tax benefits in FY17
* Sees FY 2018 revenue growth in research and in solutions offset by high-single digit revenue decline in publishing
* 2018 capex projected to be slightly lower than FY17
* In Q1 of fiscal 2018, Wiley will record a restructuring charge of approximately $25 million
* Restructuring charge to yield around $45 million in run rate savings starting in FY19 with roughly half of that realized in FY18
* Yield of around $45 million in run rate savings will be reinvested Source text: (bit.ly/2rnGPGS) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.