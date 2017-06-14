BRIEF-Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 14 Johnson Controls International Plc
* Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 22 Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share