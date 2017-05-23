UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd
* March quarter net profit 253.5 million rupees versus 133.6 million rupees year ago
* Says qtrly total revenue 5.78 billion rupees versus 4.11 billion rupees
* Recommended dividend of 1.50 rupees per share
Source text - bit.ly/2q60drp
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources