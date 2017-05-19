UPDATE 3-Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
May 19 Johnston Press Plc
* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued
* For 17 weeks, total revenues for period, including i, were up 0.2%; excluding i, total revenues were down 12%
* For 17 weeks, digital advertising revenues (excluding classified) were up 10%; including classifieds, digital revenues were up 3%
* For 17 weeks, on-network digital audiences are up 11% to 26m, with average page views up 17%
* I newspaper continues to perform well
* Circulation volumes of key daily newspapers, scotsman and yorkshire post, continue to improve, while other large dailies have also seen some improvement
* Board notes that trading conditions for regional newspapers in uk remain challenging and, while encouraged by improving trends across group
* Management team continues to take actions to manage its costs tightly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
NEW YORK, June 19 Now that Bill Cosby's first sex assault trial has ended in deadlock, the difficulty of seating an unbiased jury for the famed entertainer's retrial may have ratcheted higher, thanks to blanket media coverage of the sensational case, legal experts say.
* OTT Financial says its payment platform, OTT pay, signed cooperation agreement with Alipay of Ant Financial Services Group to provide Alipay services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: