BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 27 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.2 billion yuan ($319.94 million) medium-term notes, 2.2 billion yuan commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZwVJC; bit.ly/2nWYeni
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8763 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
* Aldeyra Therapeutics-expects to report results from phase 2a trial of topical ocular ADX-102 late in Q3, 2017, not early in Q3 as stated in conf call Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbbkk) Further company coverage: