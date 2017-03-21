BRIEF-Zeria Pharmaceutical ends license agreement with EA Pharma
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
March 21Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche 3-year mid-term bills worth 500 million yuan, with coupon rate of 4.83 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NKqjHz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it ends a license agreement with EA Pharma Co Ltd, regarding proton pump inhibitor E3710
* OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AMBITION IS THAT BRACKNOR WILL INVEST A TOTAL OF SEK 48 MILLION IN MEDIRÄTT
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.8 million shares, representing 3.4 percent of outstanding