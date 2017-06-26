BRIEF-Sirtex Medical announces job cuts and restructuring
* Staff to be reduced approximately 15% with restructuring provision (pre-tax) of $5.3 million in 2hfy17
June 26 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche super short-term debentures worth of 400 million yuan, with interest rate of 4.88 percent
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.
MOSCOW/KIEV/WASHINGTON, June 27 A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.