BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
April 3 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Joint Battle Management system used by all air wings of U.S. Military to plan and execute air operations will be sustained by co
* Under a contract worth approximately $38 million, Lockheed Martin will support theater battle management core system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2svMN8X) Further company coverage: