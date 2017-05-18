US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 18 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones Energy Inc announces results of annual stockholder meeting and changes to its board of directors
* Howard Hoffen and Gregory Myers resigned from company's board of directors
* Board voted unanimously to reduce size of company's board of directors from seven members to five members
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.