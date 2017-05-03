May 3 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones Energy - average daily net production for q1 of 2017
of 18.9 mboe/d, 1.4 mboe/d above midpoint of guidance
* Qtrly average daily net production for q1 of 2017 of 18.9
mboe/d
* Announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reiterates its 2017 guidance for full year
* Projecting average daily production of 20,700 to 23,000
boe per day for 2017
* Announces q2 2017 guidance projecting average daily
production of 20,700 to 21,700 boe per day
